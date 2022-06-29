Breitling, The Luxury Swiss Watchmaker, Now Accepts Bitcoin For Purchases

Breitling, one of the world’s most renowned watchmakers, has hopped on the bandwagon and begun accepting digital currencies as a form of payment as the use of cryptocurrencies increases globally.

The Swiss timepiece maker has joined forces with the cryptocurrency payment services company BitPay to accept Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies in its online store.

Breitling joins a multitude of luxury companies that have taken the lead in cryptocurrency adoption over the past several months, as the general acceptance of bitcoin continues to play out.

Breitling Accepts More Crypto

Breitling stated that BitPay also accepts Bitcoin Cash, DogeCoin, Litecoin, Wrapped Bitcoin, and five stablecoins, including Binance USD, Dai, Gemini Dollar, USDP, and USD Coin.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, BitPay said:

“Luxury watch brand, @Breitling now accepts crypto! Welcome to #BitPay, we’re excited to partner with you to bring new payment options to your customers.”

Breitling’s website shows that the Endurance Pro watch costs $3,300, while the Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillion 42 Bentley is priced at $53,560.

According to CoinMarketCap data, at the time of publication, the Premier B21 Chronograph Tourbillion was worth almost 2.5 BTC, as Bitcoin traded at $20,797, up 0.33 percent on the day but down 3.32 percent over the preceding seven days.

As previously reported by Bitcoinist, fashion companies Balenciaga and Gucci, luxury e-commerce Farfetch, and Swiss luxury watchmakers Hublot and Tag Heuer have announced they will accept bitcoins through BitPay.

Tag Heuer has revealed more ambitions to enter Web 3.0 and release a stylish NFT collection.

Crypto For The Car Industry, Too

In addition to the fashion business, bitcoin acceptance has also increased in the automobile industry.

Last year, Post Oak Motor Cars of Houston natively integrated Bitcoin services through NYDIG, letting clients to purchase luxury autos with bitcoin-backed financing.

Breitling has already used cryptocurrency into its endeavors, most notably launching the “Breitling Blockchain” initiative. The watchmaker created a digital passport NFT with characteristics like tradability, traceability, and the “Breitling Trade” platform to commemorate the reveal.

The company’s first design workshop was set up in 1884 on Place Neuve 1 in Saint-Imier by Léon Breitling, then 24 years old, in response to the Swiss economic downturn.

Since then, the firm has established itself as one of the nation’s most popular watchmakers. In 2017, the brand was sold to CVC Capital Partners, a private equity firm.