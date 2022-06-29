Deutsche Bank: Crypto Freefall Could Continue Because of the System’s Complexity

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Deutsche Bank: Crypto Freefall Could Continue Because of the System’s Complexity

Will Canny - CoinDesk
2022-06-29 12:29
The freefall in crypto markets could continue because of the system’s complexity, Deutsche Bank (DB) said in a report Wednesday.
Getting token prices to stabilize is difficult because there are no “common valuation models like those within the public equity system,” the bank said. In addition, the cryptocurrency market is highly fragmented, according to the report.
Furthermore, speculative trades are likely to involve the simultaneous use of several coins, which increases spillover effects, the bank said. Whatever liquidity might exist in these markets could quickly evaporate, which would erode confidence in prices and increase the likelihood of contagion, it added.
Macro risk is also a concern.
As bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies are speculative, high-risk assets, they are “disproportionately affected by central bank tightening,” the report said.
The U.S. Federal Reserve is nowhere near finished with its tightening cycle, the European Central Bank (ECB) has “yet to lift off,” and the Bank of Japan (BOJ) is facing “market pressures that are adding turmoil even to safe-haven markets,” the note said. These macro factors are amplified by the possibility of a recession in the U.S. and investor pessimism. Both are harmful to speculative assets, and any macro shock could test the recent lows in cryptocurrencies prices and “reignite contagion risks in the DeFi ecosystem,” it added.
The bank’s economists predict a U.S. recession in 2023 and peak headline inflation in the country of 9.1% in September, and economists have compared today’s “global stagflation winds” with the 1970s, when energy was the top-performing industry. “Unless bitcoin is becoming digital oil” its performance may be modest during a period of high inflation, the bank added.
Deutsche Bank notes that bitcoin (BTC) and other digital assets have been increasingly correlated with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 stock indexes in recent months. Based on its past correlation with the S&P 500 and using a baseline S&P 500 price of 4,750, the bank says BTC could reach $28,000 by the end of the year, adding that this would be a 32% rally from current levels, but still less than half of its all-time high from last November.
View full text