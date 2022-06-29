Michael Saylor's MicroStrategy Purchased Another $10M of Bitcoin Over Past Two Months

MicroStrategy (MSTR) on Wednesday morning said it purchased 480 bitcoins for about $10 million – an average price of $20,817 per coin – during the period from May 3 to June 28.

The new additions bring company holdings to 129,699 bitcoins (BTC) acquired for $3.98 billion, or an average cost of $30,664 each. At press time, bitcoin is changing hands at $20,100, making MSTR's stash worth approximately $2.6 billion.