Futures Weekly Wrap (Jun 20th-Jun 26th): Cryptos Meet Resistance

The number of BTC tokens held on known cryptocurrency exchange wallets continues to decline as prices hovered around $20,600.00 over the past week.

Roughly 8,755 BTC, worth more than $180 million, were withdrawn from trading platforms since Jun 20th, reducing the selling pressure behind the flagship cryptocurrency.

At about $21,029.10 on Sunday, Jun 26th, Bitcoin consolidates while attempting to reclaim a critical support level.

From a technical perspective, Bitcoin remains stagnant within a tight price range between $20,000.00 and $21,740.00. The pioneer cryptocurrency needs to print a decisive daily close above resistance to gain the strength to surge toward $24,135.30 or even $26,828.20.

Still, it’s imperative to watch out for the $20,000.00 support because losing this level can trigger another sell-off that sends BTC to a new yearly low of $15,598.20.

On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio hit a three-week low of 0.89 on Jun 26th.

Traders appear to be questioning the recent upward price action as 53.03% of all Binance Futures accounts with an opened position in Bitcoin are net-short.

* Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.

Find out more about DEFI Index

Binance NFT - Binance announced that it has signed a multi-year NFT partnership with Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo to give fans an introduction to Web3 with a compelling entry point into the world of NFTs.

Web3 Phone - Solana revealed that it's building its own Android mobile phone, dubbed "Saga," with specialty crypto wallet functions and the "Solana Mobile Stack (SMS)" software development kit for Web3 programs.

Metaverse Standards Forum - Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, Unity, Sony and 30-other companies launched a program to build pragmatic, action-based projects and open-source tooling to accelerate the adoption of metaverse standards, while also developing consistent terminology and deployment guidelines.

NFT Marketplace - Gucci acquired $25,000 worth of RARE tokens to join SuperRareDAO and launch the “Vault Art Space,” an exhibition that will include a selection of NFT artworks by 29 artists.

Quarterly Futures Contracts - Binance Futures listed COIN-M BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, LINK, BCH, XRP, DOT and LTC Quarterly 1230 Contracts on Jun 20th as the COIN-M Quarterly 0624 Contracts expired and settled on Jun 24th.

Delisted Contracts - Binance Futures will conduct an automatic settlement on the CRV COIN-M Perpetual Contract on Jun 30th, and delist this contract after the settlement is complete.

Strategy Trading - Binance Futures launched a Strategy Trading Landing Page that provides users with a comprehensive display of Grid Trading, TWAP, VP and other automated algorithmic trading features, along with their performance and popularity.

Sub-Account - The Sub-Account Function is now available on Binance App , enabling users to seamlessly access the Asset Management to view the asset summary and balances of selected sub-accounts or all sub-accounts.

VIP Group Chat - Binance launched “VIP Group Chat” in the “Online Chat” portal to enhance the communication experience with Key Account Managers and other Binance staff anytime.

Binance API - Binance launched its new API Page , which provides an overview of all the services available to Binance API users. Users can now seamlessly access the API documentation of different Binance products and services.

