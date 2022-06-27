Binance Launches Platform For Institutional And VIP Investors

Binance is now launching a flagship platform for VIP and Institutional users.

This flagship platform is called “Binance Institutional”, which is an effort to upgrade its institutional offerings and services

This VIP service is offering a host of attributes such as trading services directed at institutions, crypto platforms, high-net worth individuals, family offices, hedge funds, asset managers and also crypto miners. The services are also customized according to the needs of various different institutions.

Features Of ‘Binance Institutional’

Binance Institutional is an attempt to upgrade the services offered to the institutions. The crypto exchange has directed the offering which includes asset managers, corporates, liquidity providers and also proprietary trading firms, and so on.

As mentioned in the blog post, the feature of the platform shall also offer over-the-counter services and provide execution. Other features include asset management and custody, there is also inclusion of both broker and liquidity program.

The new service provides institutional-grade products and services that include trading solutions, yield products, professional offerings along with data and reporting.

Despite the major bloodbath in the industry, the crypto exchange has displayed plans of expanding and upgrading its range of services.

The company has also managed to drift through difficult times without the need to curtail their cost which has painted quite a positive picture about the company.

The exchange has also stated that it plans to increase investments for procuring talent and acquisitions.

VIP Privileges Offered To ‘Binance Institutional’

The program offers VIP privileges which primarily include rewards with more discounts and other similar benefits. The VIP privileges include fee discounts and also a higher 24-hour withdrawal limit.

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) states,

Brokerage services are well positioned to help our industry bridge some of the gaps between the crypto and traditional financial markets and drive continued digital asset growth.

Binance offers a total of nine VIO tiers. According to this, a VIP is needed to have a 30-day trade volume of a minimum of 1 million BUSD and a balance of at least 25 BNB.

It also mentions that a level nine VIP has a 30-day trade volume along with at least 5 billion BUSD and a Binance balance of a minimum of 5,500.