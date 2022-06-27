Weekly NFT News Wrap

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Weekly NFT News Wrap

Taylor Scott-Bitcoinist
2022-06-27 02:57
Q2 closes up with NFT.NYC, another week packed of Yuga Labs and BAYC headlines (and discourse), and eBay continuing its active push into the space – this time with a new acquisition. Meanwhile, one of your favorite candy brands is getting a sweet tooth, and there are more updates from the latest developments in Quentin Tarantino’s legal battle over his past non-fungible token release.
We’re back with our usual recap to digest all things NFT from the past week.
This Week’s Non-Fungible Token News

Bored Ape Yacht Club All Over New Eminem And Snoop Dogg Music Video

The Bored Ape Yacht Club crew brought all sorts of music artists – such as LCD Soundsystem and Lil Baby – as part of their ApeFest 2022 showing, what many in the community tout as an early display of blue chip utility; however, it was the tip of the iceberg when it comes to this week for BAYC. They rounded out ApeFest with a Bored Ape music video courtesy of Snoop Dogg and Eminem.
Meanwhile, the BAYC team is dealing with the need to respond to growing allegations around Nazi ties, including filing a lawsuit against critic Ryder Ripps, who released an amplified video criticizing the NFT project and subsequently launched his own imitation project.

NFT.NYC: Improved, But Still Room To Grow

Speaking of Snoop Dogg, NFT.NYC was host to great experiences, interesting impersonators (I’m looking at you, Doop Snogg), plenty of networking opps, and also its fair share of cringe. We can keep it honest. Goblins took things a little too far with IRL goblin noises, the Invisible Friends pop-up was made fun at times, and The Hundreds did an excellent exhibition of fake NFT protestors.
In all, it was seemingly a step in the right direction after last year’s experience – and a much louder and more present community this time around, too. We took some time to cover the good, the bad and the ugly from this year’s NFT.NYC.
Uniswap has seen strong token performance this week following the acquisition of NFT aggregator Genie, and potentially a broader market slowdown of bear market effects.

M&M NFT

Mars Inc., longtime candy behemoth and maker of chocolate candies M&Ms, is the latest brand in the consistent flow of ‘filing reports’ of new trademark applications around web3. According to reports this week, Mars has filed crypto, NFT and metaverse related trademark applications for the M&Ms brand, including “online virtual store environments” and “virtual snacks” for the metaverse.

New Acquisitions: eBay & KnownOrigin, Uniswap Snags Genie

In tough times there can be consolidation. Regardless of reasoning, we saw some interesting acquisitions this week, some more centralized than others. Let’s take a look a couple of the big headline names to see movement this week:
  • eBay Acquires KnownOrigin: eBay has expressed a desire to be a digital marketplace hub, a forward-thinking player in a new era of collecting, and has doubled down this week with the buyout of NFT marketplace KnownOrigin. The marketplace was relatively small but has displayed tenacity as an early mover in the space.
  • Uniswap Labs Acquires Genie: Meanwhile, in more DeFi structured orgs, leading dex Uniswap Labs snagged NFT marketplace aggregator Genie over the week as the platform looks to integrate NFTs into APIs and widgets.
View full text