Binance announces exclusive NFT partnership with football star Cristiano Ronaldo

Binance
2022-06-23 14:22
Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, announced in a press release on Thursday that it has signed a multi-year NFT partnership with Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.
Through the partnership, Binance will launch a “global campaign aiming to give Ronaldo’s fans an introduction to Web3” with a “compelling entry point into the world of NFTs.”
Over the course of the agreement, Ronaldo and Binance will create a series of collections for sale exclusively on the Binance NFT platform.
The first collection will be released later this year and will feature designs created in collaboration with Ronaldo.
"Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the world's best footballers, and has transcended sport to become an icon in multiple industries. He has amassed one of the world's most dedicated fan bases through his authenticity, talent, and charity work," said Binance Founder and CEO "CZ" (Changpeng Zhao).
"We are thrilled to provide his fans with exclusive engagement opportunities to connect with Ronaldo and own a piece of iconic sports history."
"My relationship with the fans is very important to me, so the idea of bringing unprecedented experiences and access through this NFT platform is something that I wanted to be a part of," said Ronaldo.
"I know the fans are going to enjoy the collection as much as I do."
The Cristiano Ronaldo NFT collections will be available exclusively on Binance NFT at www.binance.com/en/nft/home.
