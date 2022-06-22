Consulting Giant KPMG Makes Its First Foray Into Metaverse

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Consulting Giant KPMG Makes Its First Foray Into Metaverse

Aoyon Ashraf - CoinDesk
2022-06-22 11:00
KPMG, one of the top four consulting firms, is stepping into the metaverse by opening its first collaboration hub between its U.S. and Canadian units.
The hub will allow the firm’s employees, clients and communities to connect, engage and explore opportunities for growth across industries and sectors, the consulting firm said in a statement. “The metaverse is a market opportunity, a way to re-engage talent and a path to connect people across the globe through a new collaborative experience,” said Laura Newinski, deputy chair and chief operating officer at KPMG in the U.S.
Read more: How to Make It in the Metaverse
The metaverse is a superset of virtual reality, augmented reality and the internet and the term was first coined in Neal Stephenson’s 1992 science fiction novel “Snow Crash.” The technology is still in its infancy, but companies such as Nike, Facebook and even JPMorgan have dabbled into the metaverse. Most recently, Citi said that Metaverse could represent a revenue opportunity of as much as $13 trillion and have a major impact on not just key tech players, but also cryptocurrencies.
“The metaverse is a $13 trillion market opportunity that could boast as many as five billion users by 2030,” said Armughan Ahmad, president & managing partner of Digital at KPMG in Canada.
This wouldn’t be the first time a large consulting agency has stepped into the niche world of metaverse. Last year, PwC Hong Kong said it bought some LAND, virtual real estate represented as a non-fungible token (NFT).
KPMG’s metaverse launch comes after its Canadian arm said it bought bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) on its balance sheet and purchased digital art from the World of Women (WoW) NFT collection. Meanwhile, both its U.S. and Canadian business units started leveraging Chain Fusion, a proprietary tool that helps provide audit services for financial services, fintech and crypto-native companies, according to the statement.
View full text