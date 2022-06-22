Tech Giants Create Metaverse Standards Forum for Software and Terminology Standards

Despite the crypto industry’s best efforts, the ‘metaverse’ as it exists right now is a centralized and siloed affair. Which is why some of the biggest names in gaming and software have come together to establish the Metaverse Standards Forum with a mission to drive interoperability and cross-compatibility in the space along with standardized terminology.

Meta (FB), Microsoft (MSFT), Nvidia (NVDA), Unity, Sony (6758), and 30-other companies are coming together to build the infrastructure for an interoperable metaverse.

According to a press release on Tuesday, the forum will focus on pragmatic, action-based projects and open-source tooling to accelerate the adoption of metaverse standards, while also developing consistent terminology and deployment guidelines.

One of the goals of the forum is to ensure that one company does not dominate the development of the metaverse, similar to how the development of the world wide web was led by multiple stakeholders.

While the forum includes many recognizable names from the software and gaming industry, absent are Apple (AAPL), Niantic, which developed the hit augmented reality (AR) game Pokemon Go, and Roblox.

“Industry leaders have stated that the potential of the metaverse will be best realized if it is built on a foundation of open standards,” the forum said in a press release.

The forum plans to have its first meeting for July.