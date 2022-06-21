Bitcoin Holds Steady Above $21K Amid Stock Gains

Bitcoin (BTC) is up about 22% since Saturday’s low of $17,593, hovering around the $21,500 price level.

After a weekend where bitcoin saw $7.3 billion in realized losses, the largest cryptocurrency erased all weekend losses and was recently up nearly 7% in the last 24 hours to around $21,206.

“This recovery removes some of the extreme oversold nature of the cryptocurrency,” said Alex Kuptsikevich, senior market analyst for FxPro, “Still, it will be too early to talk about a long-term reversal: all negative fundamentals remain. Until sharp monetary policy tightening becomes the norm, financial market pressures can quickly negate bounces in cryptocurrencies.”

Despite small recoveries in traditional markets following the Juneteenth holiday market closures on Monday, Craig Erlam, senior market analyst for OANDA, advises against becoming too comfortable with market gains.

“Everyone is hunting for the bottom but there’s a huge cloud of uncertainty over the outlook and the data isn’t yet showing any encouraging signs,” Erlam wrote in a newsletter. “Recession is increasingly becoming the base case and so equities are vulnerable to further losses.

Tuttle Capital Management CEO and CIO Matthew Tuttle also noted bitcoin’s correlation to equity markets and that “the stock market really stinks.”

“Stocks are in a bear market,” Tuttle said. “I can't imagine Bitcoin getting back up to $60,000 while stocks are still being sold.”

The S&P 500 was up 2.61% and the Nasdaq was up 2.5%.

Ether (ETH) was up 5.5% in the past 24 hours, trading at $1,148.