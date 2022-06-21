NYDIG to Work With Deloitte in Offering Bitcoin Capabilities to Clients

Bitcoin investment firm NYDIG and professional services giant Deloitte said they will work together to help businesses of different sizes incorporate digital assets into their operations, according to an announcement Tuesday.

The two formed a strategic alliance that will help NYDIG expand its client base by offering bitcoin products in banking, consumer loyalty, rewards programs and employee benefits to the consultancy firm's customers while strengthening Deloitte's digital asset offerings.

One example is NYDIG's Bitcoin Savings Plan, unveiled in February, which allows employees to convert parts of their salaries into bitcoin.

"The future of financial services will center around the use of digital assets, and we are focused on advising our clients on ways to engage in a regulated and compliant way," Richard Rosenthal, Deloitte's digital assets banking regulatory practice lead and principal, said in the statement.

Deloitte's clients include 90% of the Fortune 500 companies as well as 7,000 private firms.