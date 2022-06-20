copy link
Futures Weekly Wrap (Jun 13th-Jun 19th): Cryptos Bounce Off Critical Support
2022-06-20 09:12
Chart of the Week
From Fear to Capitulation
- The Net Unrealised Profit/Loss (NUPL) indicator helps anticipate shifts in market sentiment to predict whether Bitcoin’s price is reaching significant highs or lows. It relies on multiple on-chain data points to demonstrate potential investors’ emotions at a given time.
- The market sentiment around Bitcoin shifted from “Fear” to “Capitulation” after prices dropped below $22,500. This usually represents the last stage of a bearish cycle before the market sentiment shifts into “Hope” to signal the beginning of a new bullish cycle.
Bitcoin Tests Resistance
- At about $20,564.20 on Sunday, Jun 19th, Bitcoin rebounded after reaching a low of $17,593.20 on Jun 18th.
- From a technical perspective, Bitcoin appears to be attempting to reclaim $20,732.70 as support. Slicing through this significant level could give BTC the strength to advance toward $24,135.30 or even $26,828.20.
- Still, caution is advised because a rejection from $20,732.70 can result in a downswing to $15,598.20 or $12,737.30.
- On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio has declined to hit a ratio of 1.55 on Jun 19th.
- Traders appear less optimistic about the future price action as 60.84% of Binance Futures accounts with an opened position in Bitcoin are net-long.
Weekly Market Movers
* Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.
News Roundup
- Crypto Payments - Billionaire Elon Musk said that since “money is fundamentally digital at this point and has been for a while, it would make sense to integrate payments into Twitter, so it's easy to send money back and forth."
- Crypto Adoption - PayPal now allows transfers out of the firm’s cryptocurrency walled garden is the opening step from a fiat-orientated world to a digital currency one, according to the fintech giant’s CEO Dan Schulman.
- Crypto Rewards - While American Express has scotched hopes of a cryptocurrency-linked credit card any time soon, the card giant has confirmed that it would be offering crypto rewards after teaming up with digital-assets services Abra.
- Buy NFTs - NFT transactions took another step into the mainstream as payments giant Mastercard said its cardholders can now buy NFTs on various marketplaces without purchasing cryptocurrency first.
Highlights From This Week
* Note: Binance encourages our users to trade responsibly. Trading can be engaging and fun, but trading is a serious business, and it can lead to financial and emotional distress. Trading derivatives carries risk, and cryptocurrencies and other digital assets often have high levels of price volatility.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this section doesn't represent any investment tips or Binance's official position.
