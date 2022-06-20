Futures Weekly Wrap (Jun 13th-Jun 19th): Cryptos Bounce Off Critical Support

that since “money is fundamentally digital at this point and has been for a while, it would make sense to integrate payments into Twitter, so it's easy to send money back and forth."

transfers out of the firm’s cryptocurrency walled garden is the opening step from a fiat-orientated world to a digital currency one, according to the fintech giant’s CEO Dan Schulman.

Crypto Rewards - While American Express has scotched hopes of a cryptocurrency-linked credit card any time soon, the card giant has

confirmed

that it would be offering crypto rewards after teaming up with digital-assets services Abra.