Fidelity: Bitcoin Could Be Cheaper Than It Looks

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

Fidelity: Bitcoin Could Be Cheaper Than It Looks

Martin Young - Be[In]Crypto
2022-06-16 09:00
Bitcoin has halted its free fall, bouncing off the previous cycle peak and returning above $22,000 today, but it could be undervalued according to Fidelity.
Bitcoin has lost a whopping 26% over the past week, falling to an 18-month low of $20,193. It has since regained a little composure returning to $22,344 at the time of writing, but the asset remains in the doldrums, down 67% from its all-time high.
Director of Global Macro at investment giant Fidelity, Jurrien Timmer, has been looking into the price-earnings ratio (P/E) for bitcoin which equates to a price/network ratio since it is not a company.
According to the chart, the ratio has returned to the same levels it was during the cycle peaks of 2013 and 2017. He summarized that “valuation often is more important than price.”
Is BTC cheaper than it looks? If we consider a simple “P/E” metric for BTC to be the price/network ratio, then that ratio is back to 2017 and 2013 levels, even though BTC itself is only back to late 2020 levels. Valuation often is more important than price. /THREAD pic.twitter.com/6XMPrtRUzF
— Jurrien Timmer (@TimmerFidelity) June 15, 2022

Bitcoin valuation

A P/E ratio is used in traditional finance to value a company by measuring its current share price relative to its earnings per share. As this does not work for cryptocurrencies, the price is measured against network activity. A similar way of looking at it is the network value to transactions ratio (NVT), as proposed by technical analyst Willy Woo.
Timmer added that another way to highlight it is by overlaying bitcoin’s non-zero addresses against its price. “Price is now below the network curve,” he observed. Using Glassnode’s Bitcoin Dormancy Flow model, he then showed how oversold the asset was at the moment. Bitcoin has not been this oversold since the capitulation events in 2011, 2014, and 2018.
Chart – Glassnode/Fidelity
This could be an indication that we are very close to the bottom of this market cycle and this week’s massive sell-off may have been the final flush-out.

Final miner capitulation

There is one additional factor that could cause a final leg down, similar to the one in the 2018 market crash – bitcoin miners.
Miners have been moving BTC to exchanges at record levels this week. CoinMetrics reported that there was an all-time high in dollar terms with a net $1.94 billion worth of BTC sent to exchanges yesterday. This equated to a record 88,000 coins in just one day.
Miners need to offload the asset to cover their increasing power expenses and remain in business for the crypto winter. This mass liquidation could cause another big dump echoing the over 80% drawdowns that occurred in previous cycles.
If this happens, bitcoin prices could realistically fall to around $12,000 very quickly which would mark an 82% retreat from peak levels. Castle Island Ventures partner, Nic Carter, explained the forces behind this miner liquidation event in a recent tweet.
Source: Twitter
The post Bitcoin Could Be Cheaper Than It Looks According to Fidelity appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text