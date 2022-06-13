JPMorgan Wants to Bring Trillions of Dollars of Tokenized Assets to DeFi

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

JPMorgan Wants to Bring Trillions of Dollars of Tokenized Assets to DeFi

Ian Allison-Coindesk
2022-06-13 03:23
Decentralized finance (DeFi) developers looking to leverage the yield-generating potential of assets that live outside the crypto native kingdom might just find their prayers are being answered by Wall Street’s biggest bank: JPMorgan (JPM).
Speaking to CoinDesk at Consensus 2022 in Austin, Texas, the head of JPMorgan’s Onyx Digital Assets, Tyrone Lobban, described in detail the bank’s institutional-grade DeFi plans, as well as highlighting how much value, in terms of tokenized assets, is waiting in the wings.
“Over time, we think tokenizing U.S. Treasuries or money market fund shares, for example, means these could all potentially be used as collateral in DeFi pools,” Lobban said. “The overall goal is to bring these trillions of dollars of assets into DeFi, so that we can use these new mechanisms for trading, borrowing [and] lending, but with the scale of institutional assets.”
Institutional DeFi generally means imposing know-your-customer (KYC) strictures on crypto’s permissionless lending pools, which has started to happen in pockets of innovation such as Aave Arc, as well as the recently announced project involving Siam Commercial Bank (SCB) and Compound Treasury.
However, JPMorgan’s plans incorporating the tokenization of traditional assets point towards an altogether different level of scale. From an Onyx Digital Assets perspective, there are two complementary parts to bringing bank-grade DeFi to fruition, explained Lobban.
One component is JPMorgan’s blockchain-based collateral settlement system that was extended last month to include tokenized versions of BlackRock’s money market fund shares, a kind of mutual fund invested in cash and highly liquid short-term debt instruments. This type of application on the Onyx Digital Assets blockchain (settled in the bank’s in-house digital token JPM Coin) now enjoys some $350 billion of flow, Lobban pointed out.
The second piece of the puzzle is the recent pilot led by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), and including JPMorgan, DBS Bank and Marketnode, dubbed “Project Guardian.” The initiative is all about testing institutional-friendly DeFi via permissioned liquidity pools comprising tokenized bonds and deposits.
These ventures into DeFi will involve public blockchains and have a permissioned structure similar in many ways to what is being done by the likes of Aave Arc and Fireblocks. One difference, Lobban noted, is that the KYCing in Project Guardian is being done by large financial institutions that are participating, as opposed to DeFi platforms and crypto native custody firms. In other words, a JPMorgan Trader has to prove they have the rights and entitlements to trade on behalf of the Wall Street bank.
Verifiable credentials
But a much more striking difference is the novel approach to permissioned DeFi done using digital identity building blocks such as W3C verifiable credentials.
“We want to use verifiable credentials as a way of identifying and proving identity, which is different from the current Aave model, for instance,” Lobban said. “Verifiable credentials are interesting because they can introduce the scale that you need to provide access to these pools without necessarily having to maintain a whitelist of addresses. Since verifiable credentials are not held on-chain, you don’t have the same overhead involved with writing this kind of information to blockchain, paying for gas fees, etc.”
As far as which DeFi protocols JPMorgan and its counterparties might be looking at, this decision has not yet been made, Lobban said, but it will be among the recognized offerings. “It’ll be from the bench of protocols that you’d expect, battle-tested with high TVLs [total locked value]. But we haven't yet worked out which ones yet.”
Lobban explained that for the past two-and-a-half years, JPMorgan has quietly been exploring digital identity in the context of blockchain and digital assets.
“If we can put this identity layer in front of DeFi that enables KYC-based access, then each of those protocols should just naturally be able to support institutions without necessarily having to make too many changes to what they’re doing,” Lobban said. “Do we have to set up separate permissioned pools and make changes to the existing protocols? Or can these things work out of the box?”
View full text