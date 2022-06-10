Binance Partners With TripleA To Offer Crypto Payments

The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance on Friday said it has partnered with crypto payment gateway TripleA for Binance Pay. The strategic payment partnership will help Binance’s mission to further advance its contactless, borderless, and secure crypto payment services through Binance Pay.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore-compliant TripleA follows international standards for AML and KYC. It helps more than 900 businesses boost their revenue by at least 20% by giving them access to millions of customers worldwide across 60+ countries.

Binance Pay Integrates TripleA Payment Gateway

Binance, in an official announcement on its website, on June 10 said it has selected TripleA as a global cryptocurrency payment gateway for Binance Pay. Moreover, the partnership is a crucial part of Binance Pay’s expansion plan. It will improve its global presence, bringing in more merchants and customers.

Pakning Luk, regional head of business development at Binance Pay, said:

“We could not be more excited to announce TripleA as a strategic payment partner. This cements Binance Pay’s mission in providing businesses and consumers a contactless, borderless, and secure cryptocurrency payment experience.”

Eric Barbier, the CEO of TripleA, believes crypto payments acceptance are growing amid rapid crypto adoption. The partnership brings opportunities within the crypto and blockchain space for many merchants such as Novelship, Asia’s fastest-growing online marketplace for limited-edition sneakers, streetwear, and collectibles.

Richard Xia, CEO of Novelship, said:

“Thanks to TripleA and Binance Pay, we are able to stay agile, adopt new payment technologies, and meet our customers’ needs swiftly.”

Recently, Binance Pay has increased its global presence in many retail markets. It helps users and merchants to send and receive crypto payments around the world. Also, Binance Pay is now accepted at malls and hotels in the UAE.

Binance Pushes for Global Leadership

Binance has been partnering with many crypto exchanges and companies to expand its global presence. In fact, the crypto exchange has expanded to the UAE, France, Italy, and Bahrain, while also offering Binance Pay services.

Binance CEO “CZ” is visiting many Southeast countries such as the Philippines, Vietnam, and Malaysia to expand crypto and blockchain adoption, and establish its leadership.