Felix Capital Raises $600M to Support Crypto and Web3 Projects

According to a recent announcement, the London-based VC is targeting “long-term” investments in commerce and fintech firms. The latest fundraising is the firm’s fourth and biggest yet, bringing the total amount raised to $1.2 billion. With the new funding, the firm is looking to double down on existing investments, as well as support emerging startups. It also plans on adding in new hires as partners, investors, and advisers. Regarding environmental conservation, Felix is one of the firms looking to promote sustainability.

Felix Capital now hopes to increase its portfolio count to between 20-25 companies based in Europe or North America. The Frederic Court-led firm is moving in leaps and bounds, considering it launched with $120 million in 2015. Even more, its initial capital target was just $500 million.