Binance Labs Among Backers of $7.6M Round for Discord Game Tatsumeeko

Tatsumeeko, a Discord-first fantasy massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG), has completed a $7.6 million seed funding round co-led by DeFiance Capital, Delphi Ventures and BITKRAFT Ventures. The capital will be used to continue development on the game, which will be released on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains, according to a press release provided to CoinDesk.

Other participants in the round included Binance Labs, Animoca Brands, Dialectic, and GuildFi, among others.

The Discord-playable game will be available on mobile and the web. Players can battle monsters, explore the virtual world and build communities. Upcoming features include main and side quests, co-op raids, player-versus-environment (PvE) combat and player-versus-player (PvP) combat with rewards in the native IGS token.

The game comes from the team who launched Tatsu.GG, which specializes in Discord bots promoting community gamification and engagement.

Early next month, Tatsumeeko will start the initial sale of Aethereal Parcels, non-fungible pieces of digital land that provide utility and special abilities to the holders and others who interact with the elements. The launch follows the November release of the Meekolony Pass series of NFTs on Solana, which carried in-game benefits and rewards and will allow holders to customize their avatars at a higher level than other players.

In the longer term, the game plans to expand to other social platforms like QQ, WeChat and Telegram, and to multiple communities on Ethereum and Solana.

"Increasingly, the success of any gaming experience is dependent upon the community that stands behind it, and few can boast the ability to build and grow community the way the team at Tatsumeeko can,” said BITKRAFT Ventures associate Jamie Wallace in the press release. The foundation they have set in this capacity through a Discord-first approach is a remarkable achievement of itself, and a fantasy RPG is a natural next step in the team's mission to create experiences that bring digital communities together.”