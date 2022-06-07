Metaverse-Related Economy Could be as Much as $13 Trillion: Citi

The metaverse may be in its infancy, but its impact is likely to be huge, with major implications not just for key tech players, but also for its emerging currency – crypto.

Theoretically, argued the report, the total addressable market (TAM) of the metaverse should be calculated by adding all internet-related revenue to that of the physical-world activities being displaced, which could represent a revenue opportunity of as much as $13 trillion.

Citi identified early investment opportunities in five important building blocks: 1) Operating systems connecting people and content; 2) Blockchain that decentralizes economic systems and ownership of digital assets; 3) Natural user interfaces eg. voice control, gestures, for greater user immersion; 4) XR headsets; 5) Cloud networking infrastructure.

Among the long list of stocks poised to benefit are usual suspects like Meta (FB), Apple (APPL), Nvidia (NVDA) and Intel (INTC), but also telcos like Verizon (VZ), T-Mobile (TMUS) and AT&T (T).

The bank cautions that with the metaverse still in the early stage of development, there are a plethora of risks and challenges in technology, regulation, privacy, and crypto that need to be overcome before widespread adoption takes place.