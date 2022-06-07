PayPal Ups Crypto Push: Users Can Now Move Coins to Other Wallets and Exchanges

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Broker
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Vanilla Options
Buy and Sell European-style Vanilla Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Finance
Binance Visa Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Top news
copy link
create picture
more

PayPal Ups Crypto Push: Users Can Now Move Coins to Other Wallets and Exchanges

Ian Allison - CoinDesk
2022-06-07 15:26
PayPal is finally allowing cryptocurrency holders to transfer their digital assets off its platform to other wallets and exchanges, the feature most often requested since the fintech giant’s crypto buy, sell and hold service went live in October 2020.
The move away from regimented custodial platforms towards more open systems is a trend being followed by other large fintech players to enter crypto, such as popular trading app Robinhood, which plans to rplans to roll out a new crypto wallet focused on decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
“We are definitely responding to demand from users, that is one aspect,” said da Ponte in an interview this week. “We’ve also been very vocal from the beginning that we’re in this because we are a payments and commerce company and we think that our role in the ecosystem is about increasing access.”
The ability to move bitcoin (BTC), ether (ETH), bitcoin cash (BCH) and litecoin (LTC) from PayPal’s crypto platform to external wallets is available from Tuesday to select U.S. users (not in Hawaii) and rolling out to all eligible U.S. customers in the coming weeks, according to a blog post.
When PayPal first announced its move into digital assets, it seemed to kickstart a bull run in the crypto markets. By allowing its customers to send and receive crypto, PayPal has become the world’s largest blockchain-enabled consumer digital wallet, according to Walter Hessert, head of strategy at Paxos, an infrastructure provider to PayPal.
In a statement, he said the platform was “a monumental step in the mainstream adoption of digital assets and Web3.”

PayPal down the rabbit hole

Asked about predictions for increased use of the platform in light of the new transfer functionality, “the early signs in terms of demand are very promising,” da Ponte said.
“I don’t know if it’s going to be about the absolute number of users, or it’s going to be more about folks continuing to move in the adoption cycle,” da Ponte said, adding:
“We have a ton of people now who have adopted the basic product and as they grow, they want to do more things. So, it’s less about bringing sophisticated users from the outside, it’s more continuing the learning curve for our base.”
Despite an ostensibly conservative approach to crypto, there’s much more going on behind the scenes at PayPal, which acquired tech-heavy cryptocurrency custody firm Curv back in March of last year, and early this year was revealed to have been exploring a USD-backed “PayPal Coin.”
“We want people on our platform acquiring digital currencies to be able to then use them to do something, whether it’s buying NFTs or interacting with games or other things, and stablecoins are a component of that and really important for the commerce and payments aspect to grow,” da Ponte said.
View full text