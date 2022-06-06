Exchange
Bitcoin Registers First Weekly Green Candle in 10 Weeks

Bhushan Akolkar-Coingape
2022-06-06 03:38
The world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) has managed to register the first weekly green candle in nearly three months.
As of press time, Bitcoin is trading 4% up at a price of $30,990 with a market cap of $589 billion. On a weekly chart, Bitcoin is up 2.32%. On a technical chart, Bitcoin is still trading way above its 200-day moving average (DMA). Historically, BTC has bottomed around at 200 DMA or just below which is 25% down from the current levels. Crypto analyst Rekt Capital explains:
Historically, BTC tends to bottom at, around, or just below the 200-week MA (orange) $BTC would need to drop an additional -25% from current prices to bottom at the 200 MA.
Courtesy: Rekt Capital

Bitcoin (BTC) On-chain Distribution

As per the data from Glassnode, Bitcoin miners have been selling heavily during the recent market correction. The data provider notes:
“Bitcoin miners have been net distributors since the recent sell-off. Miners balances have recently declined at a peak rate of 5k to 8k $BTC per month ($150M to $240M at $30k $BTC). Their spending has slowed this week to 3.3k $BTC/mth”.
Courtesy: Glassnode
Citing data from CoinMetrics, Bloomberg data shows that Bitcoin miners transferred nearly 200,000 BTC to exchanges during the last month of May. Some of the sellers include top public listed mining firms such as Riot Blockchain. Will Foxley, director of content at mining hardware marketplace and hosting services provider Compass Mining, told Bloomberg:
“I think miners are just talking about the macro environment and think it is probably prudent to sell Bitcoin in these levels in order to keep the operations safe”.
View full text