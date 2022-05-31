Exchange
Top news
Futures Weekly Wrap (May 23rd-May 29th): Siff Support With Little to No Resistance

Binance
2022-05-31 09:14

Chart of the Week

A Stable Support Floor

  • On-chain data shows that Bitcoin has formed a formidable support floor. Roughly 1,445,612 addresses acquired more than 749,598 BTC at an average price of $29,447.44.
  • It is worth noting that there is no significant supply wall ahead. The most considerable resistance level is at $33,316.18, where 344,173 addresses had previously purchased 304,979 BTC.

Bitcoin at Crossroads

  • At about $29,452.80 on Sunday, May 29th, Bitcoin appears to consolidate after closing its ninth consecutive red weekly candlestick for the first time.
  • From a technical perspective, a death cross between the 50- and 200-day moving averages developed on BTC’s three-day chart. The bearish formation suggests that despite the high probability of a rebound, the gains could be limited to $38,531.60.
  • Any signs of weakness around the $26,828.20 support level can result in a downswing to $20,732.70.
  • On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio continues hovering around 1.90, as it closed at 1.94 on May 29th.
  • Traders appear to remain optimistic about the future price action as 66.01% of all accounts with an opened position in Bitcoin are net-long.

Weekly Market Movers

* Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.
Find out more about DEFI Index and trade DEFIUSDT.

News Roundup

  • Feels Like Capitulation - JPMorgan strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said to clients that the recent downward moves in Bitcoin felt "like capitulation," and its fair value is at $38,000. (Trade BTCBUSD)
  • First NFT - eBay launched its first-ever collection of NFTs in partnership with the web3 platform, OneOf. The NFTs are priced at $10, and they contain a 3D animation of Gretzky.
  • Digital Peso - Tether added to its roster of stablecoins, launching its MXNT token pegged to Mexico’s peso. The token will initially be supported in the Ethereum, Tron and Polyong blockchains.
  • Mass Adoption - PayPal, known globally for being one of the world’s leading online payment systems, would soon accept all forms of crypto and blockchain services, according to Richard Nash, the company’s vice president.

Highlights From This Week

Take Part in This Week’s Activities

  • Binance Futures Grand Tournament - Binance Futures hosts the Futures Grand Tournament with a prize pool of 1,800,000 BUSD tokens and 1,400 limited edition NFTs. Register before Jun. 7th and compete for your share of the prize against 64,000 traders from all over the world. This is your chance to become Futures Grandmaster!
  • 10 BUSD For You! - Binance Futures launched a giveaway for new users and existing users who have not traded since Feb. 22nd to earn a 10 BUSD Futures Bonus Voucher on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Interest Rate Reduction - Binance Margin launched a promotion to reduce interest rates for BTC, ETH, BUSD and USDT. Users may enjoy discounted annual interest rates as low as 0.8% with the mentioned assets during the promotion period.
  • Content Challenge - Binance Futures launched a content challenge asking creatives to produce videos, articles, or infographics about why crypto holders should consider trading futures on our platform. Submit your content now for a chance to win 300 BUSD.

Read Our Latest Blog Posts

  • 10 Most Frequently Asked Questions About Binance Futures - Crypto derivatives trading is gaining popularity among market participants worldwide. Hundreds and hundreds of traders are joining Binance Futures every day to take advantage of the opportunities that cryptocurrencies offer. With more than 29 million active users, many questions arise about how to trade on the leading crypto derivatives exchange.

Trade Our New Listings

New Updates

  • Upgrade Notice - Binance Futures will perform a scheduled COIN-Margined Futures system upgrade in Jun. 6th at 06:00 AM (UTC) to improve performance and stability. A few services will be suspended during the upgrade, which will take approximately one hour.
  • Delisted Contracts - Binance Futures conducted automatic settlement on the AKRO USDⓈ-Margined Perpetual Contracts and delisted this contract.
  • Funding Rate - Binance Futures adjusted the margin tiers of the BEL USDⓈ-M Perpetual Contract on May 29th at 07:20 AM (UTC), with new leverage and margin tiers.
  • Binance API - Binance launched its new API Page, which provides an overview of all the services available to Binance API users. Users can now seamlessly access the API documentation of different Binance products and services.
* Note: Binance encourages our users to trade responsibly. Trading can be engaging and fun, but trading is a serious business, and it can lead to financial and emotional distress. Trading derivatives carries risk, and cryptocurrencies and other digital assets often have high levels of price volatility.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this section doesn't represent any investment tips or Binance's official position.
View full text