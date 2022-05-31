copy link
Futures Weekly Wrap (May 23rd-May 29th): Siff Support With Little to No Resistance
Binance
2022-05-31 09:14
Chart of the Week
A Stable Support Floor
- On-chain data shows that Bitcoin has formed a formidable support floor. Roughly 1,445,612 addresses acquired more than 749,598 BTC at an average price of $29,447.44.
- It is worth noting that there is no significant supply wall ahead. The most considerable resistance level is at $33,316.18, where 344,173 addresses had previously purchased 304,979 BTC.
Bitcoin at Crossroads
- At about $29,452.80 on Sunday, May 29th, Bitcoin appears to consolidate after closing its ninth consecutive red weekly candlestick for the first time.
- From a technical perspective, a death cross between the 50- and 200-day moving averages developed on BTC’s three-day chart. The bearish formation suggests that despite the high probability of a rebound, the gains could be limited to $38,531.60.
- Any signs of weakness around the $26,828.20 support level can result in a downswing to $20,732.70.
- On Binance Futures, the BTCUSDT Long/Short Ratio continues hovering around 1.90, as it closed at 1.94 on May 29th.
- Traders appear to remain optimistic about the future price action as 66.01% of all accounts with an opened position in Bitcoin are net-long.
Weekly Market Movers
* Note: DEFIUSDT is a composite index perpetual contract that consists of a basket of DeFi protocol tokens listed on Binance. It is calculated using weighted averages of DEFI tokens’ real-time price on Binance and is denominated in USDT.
Find out more about DEFI Index and trade DEFIUSDT.
News Roundup
- Feels Like Capitulation - JPMorgan strategists led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou said to clients that the recent downward moves in Bitcoin felt "like capitulation," and its fair value is at $38,000. (Trade BTCBUSD)
- First NFT - eBay launched its first-ever collection of NFTs in partnership with the web3 platform, OneOf. The NFTs are priced at $10, and they contain a 3D animation of Gretzky.
- Digital Peso - Tether added to its roster of stablecoins, launching its MXNT token pegged to Mexico’s peso. The token will initially be supported in the Ethereum, Tron and Polyong blockchains.
- Mass Adoption - PayPal, known globally for being one of the world’s leading online payment systems, would soon accept all forms of crypto and blockchain services, according to Richard Nash, the company’s vice president.
Highlights From This Week
Trade Our New Listings
- BUSD Contracts - Binance Futures will launch BUSD-Margined ANC Perpetual Contracts with up to 20x leverage.
New Updates
- Upgrade Notice - Binance Futures will perform a scheduled COIN-Margined Futures system upgrade in Jun. 6th at 06:00 AM (UTC) to improve performance and stability. A few services will be suspended during the upgrade, which will take approximately one hour.
- Delisted Contracts - Binance Futures conducted automatic settlement on the AKRO USDⓈ-Margined Perpetual Contracts and delisted this contract.
- Funding Rate - Binance Futures adjusted the margin tiers of the BEL USDⓈ-M Perpetual Contract on May 29th at 07:20 AM (UTC), with new leverage and margin tiers.
- Binance API - Binance launched its new API Page, which provides an overview of all the services available to Binance API users. Users can now seamlessly access the API documentation of different Binance products and services.
