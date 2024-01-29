South Korean Crypto Platform Somesing Loses Over $11.5 Million in Token Hack

According to Foresight News, South Korean crypto social platform Somesing suffered a security breach on January 27, resulting in the loss of 730 million native SSX tokens, valued at over $11.5 million. The stolen tokens included 504 million unallocated SSX tokens, which were scheduled for circulation by the end of 2025, and 226 million SSX tokens held by the Somesing Foundation, which had already become part of its current circulation. Somesing plans to freeze the assets and take legal action against the perpetrators once they are identified.

