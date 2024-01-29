copy link
Hut 8 CBO Matt Prusak to Depart and Take Over Celsius' Texas Mines
2024-01-29 01:28
According to Foresight News, Matt Prusak, Chief Business Officer of cryptocurrency mining company Hut 8, will resign on January 31 and take over five mines owned by Celsius in Texas. In addition, Hut 8 has signed a four-year agreement with Celsius, committing to pay an annual management fee of $20 million, in addition to receiving restricted stock and incentive equity from the new company.
