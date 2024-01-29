Token Unlocks Data Reveals Upcoming Unlocking Events for OP, SUI, DYDX, and ACA

According to Foresight News, Token Unlocks data indicates that between January 30 and February 1, tokens OP, SUI, DYDX, and ACA will experience unlocking events. Specifically, Optimism token (OP) will unlock 24.16 million tokens (approximately $74.41 million) on January 30 at 12:00, accounting for 2.52% of the circulating supply. Sui token (SUI) will unlock 4 million tokens (approximately $5.44 million) on January 25 at 8:00, representing 0.36% of the circulating supply. Additionally, dYdX token (DYDX) will unlock 33.33 million tokens (approximately $89.33 million) on February 1 at 8:00, making up 10.63% of the circulating supply. Lastly, Acala token (ACA) will unlock 27.43 million tokens (approximately $2.23 million) on February 1 at 15:00, accounting for 3.1% of the circulating supply.

