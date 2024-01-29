Owlto Finance Joins Metis Ecosystem With 99.97% Approval Rate

According to Foresight News, decentralized cross-rollup bridge Owlto Finance announced that it has joined the Metis ecosystem after receiving a 99.97% approval rate in a community vote. The company stated that it plans to collaborate on more Layer2 network projects in the future to help the Web3 community achieve free asset flow. Owlto Finance's integration into the Metis ecosystem is expected to strengthen the network and provide additional support for the Web3 community. The partnership aims to enhance the overall functionality and user experience of the platform, ultimately benefiting both parties and their users.

