copy link
create picture
more
WEN Token Experiences Short-Term Spike, 24-Hour Increase of 45.47%
Binance News
2024-01-29 00:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from CoinMarketCap reveals that the WEN token briefly touched 0.00016 USDT before settling at a current price of 0.0001524 USDT. This represents a 24-hour increase of 45.47%.
View full text