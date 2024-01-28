Buy Crypto
Google Crypto Policies To Allow Select Cryptocurrency Product Advertising

Binance News
2024-01-28 13:23
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, Google is set to update its advertising policies on January 29, allowing certain cryptocurrency products to be promoted on its main search engine. The new policies are particularly significant for Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), which are speculated to meet the revised criteria. Advertisers targeting the United States can promote cryptocurrency trusts if they meet specific requirements and are Google-certified. The policy is applicable globally and emphasizes adherence to local laws in targeted areas. Violators will be given a warning at least 7 days prior to a potential account suspension, allowing time for compliance. The update aims to bring clarity to the advertising of Cryptocurrency Coin Trusts, specifically financial products facilitating trading in trusts holding digital currency pools. Google expressed its intention to provide users with sufficient information for informed financial decisions, stating: "Our policies are designed to give users information to weigh the costs associated with financial products and services and to protect users from harmful or deceitful practices." Due to Google's robust transaction processing capabilities in search, cryptocurrency analysts are optimistic about the potential surge in Bitcoin ETF-related activities following the policy update. The revision is expected to create new opportunities within the crypto industry, aligning with Google's commitment to responsible advertising in the financial sector.
