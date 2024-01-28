Analysts Predict Potential Rally for Ripple's XRP with Forecasts Ranging from $1.40 to Over $10

According to CryptoPotato, despite a recent downfall, many analysts remain optimistic about the future of Ripple's XRP. EGRAG CRYPTO, a Twitter user who regularly presents forecasts, suggested that the asset's price could rally toward $1.40 by April this year. He further predicted that the next stop after that might be an all-time high of $5. Ripple is scheduled to meet the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on a grand trial on April 23. The company has better chances to secure a decisive win in the lengthy legal battle, having three partial court victories in its account already. A positive outcome for Ripple could indeed fuel an XRP upswing by strengthening investors' confidence and potentially attracting more buyers. Dark Defender also chipped in, forecasting that XRP might surpass $0.90 should it break above $0.52 in the short term. Dropping below that resistance level, though, might lead to a decline of almost $0.40. XForceGlobal and CryptoBull were much more bullish. The former argued that XRP has formed a triangle pattern as of late, which indicates that the token's value could rise above $10 by 2026. CryptoBull predicted a 2,500% price explosion toward $13 before the end of 2024. According to Dark Defender's estimations, the token has been on a bullish path for the last 180 days. The analyst thinks there are ten more months (at least) during which XRP's price could skyrocket to as high as $22.50.

