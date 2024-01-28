copy link
BNB Chain Proposes Atomic Object Update for BNB Greenfield
Binance News
2024-01-28 04:36
According to Foresight News, BNB Chain has initiated a new proposal to introduce atomic object updates to BNB Greenfield. The aim is to enhance the efficiency of object modifications on Greenfield by ensuring atomicity and consistency.
