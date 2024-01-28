Ola Announces 2024 Roadmap for ZKVM-Based Privacy and Scalability Solution

According to Foresight News, Ola, a second-layer programmable privacy and scalability solution based on ZKVM, has released its 2024 roadmap. As per the roadmap, Ola will soon launch a public testnet, followed by the mainnet launch in mid-2024. The platform will introduce mining mechanisms such as PoW, ZKP, and Verifier, and gradually unveil a new community governance system, token economy model, and incentive rules for community users, developers, and miners. OlaVM Points (OVP) will primarily be used for community governance and incentive rule formulation. Since November last year, the Ola team has received over 200 high-quality DApp deployment applications through testnet whitelist activities, covering areas such as blockchain gaming, social networking, and DID. In the coming months, the team will continue to improve testnet functionality and promote the integration of zero-knowledge proof privacy technology and blockchain technology.

