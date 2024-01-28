DYdX Community Votes to Upgrade Software to v3.0.0

According to Foresight News, the dYdX community has voted in favor of upgrading the dYdX Chain software to version 3.0.0. The voting turnout was 88.5%, with a support rate of 98.9%. The software upgrade is scheduled to be executed on January 30 at 01:46 Beijing time (block height 7,147,832). The proposal aims to introduce several improvements, such as ICA account support and the removal of non-linear margin requirements.

