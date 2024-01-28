copy link
DYdX Community Votes to Upgrade Software to v3.0.0
Binance News
2024-01-28 03:29
According to Foresight News, the dYdX community has voted in favor of upgrading the dYdX Chain software to version 3.0.0. The voting turnout was 88.5%, with a support rate of 98.9%. The software upgrade is scheduled to be executed on January 30 at 01:46 Beijing time (block height 7,147,832). The proposal aims to introduce several improvements, such as ICA account support and the removal of non-linear margin requirements.
