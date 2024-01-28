MakerDAO Co-founder Rune Christensen Sells 2235 MKR Tokens for 454.2 Million DAI

According to Foresight News, a wallet associated with MakerDAO co-founder Rune Christensen, identified as 0xa58, has sold 2235 MKR tokens over the past two days at an average price of $2032, in exchange for 454.2 million DAI. Currently, the wallet still holds 2430 MKR tokens, worth approximately $4.92 million, and may continue to sell.

