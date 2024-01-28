Polygon to Upgrade Etrog Mainnet Next Month, Becoming Type 2 ZK-EVM

According to Foresight News, Polygon announced that it will upgrade its Etrog mainnet next month, transforming the Polygon zkEVM network into a Type 2 ZK-EVM. The Etrog upgrade time lock has been triggered and will end on February 6th. Developers can now test and verify the Etrog upgrade on the Cardona testnet (the new Sepolia anchored testnet) without the need for additional audits or modifications, as they can copy, paste, and deploy code just like on Ethereum. Once the mainnet upgrade is complete, network participants will need to update to the latest versions of nodes, validators, and cross-chain bridge services. The Etrog upgrade adds support for five precompiled smart contracts: ecAdd, ecMul, ecPairing, Sha256, and modexp. Existing DApps can be deployed on the network without modification using these precompiled contracts. Foresight News notes that Type 2 ZK-EVM was defined by Vitalik.

