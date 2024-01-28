Pudgy Penguins Launches OverpassIP Beta for IP Licensing

According to Foresight News, NFT project Pudgy Penguins has announced the launch of the beta version of its IP licensing platform, OverpassIP. The platform now features the second chapter of Pudgy Toys, which are real-life simulation toys based on the Pudgy Penguin IP. Users can submit their Pudgy Penguin and Lil Pudgy IP licenses on OverpassIP. The beta version of OverpassIP is currently only available to Pudgy Penguin and Lil Pudgy holders. The main version, set to be released in the future, will provide licensing opportunities for over 200 Pudgy Penguin and Lil Pudgy IPs.

