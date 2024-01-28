copy link
create picture
more
Jupiter Surpasses Uniswap V3 in Trading Volume, Becoming Top DEX
Binance News
2024-01-28 01:41
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, data from CoinGecko reveals that Jupiter has recorded a trading volume of approximately $388 million in the past 24 hours, surpassing Uniswap V3 and becoming the top-ranked decentralized exchange (DEX).
View full text