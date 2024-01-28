Stellar Development Foundation Discovers Vulnerability in Stellar Core v20.1.0 Software

According to Foresight News, the Stellar Development Foundation discovered a vulnerability in the Stellar Core v20.1.0 software on January 25. Theoretically, once the upgrade is completed, this vulnerability could affect applications and services on the new 'Soroban' smart contract transactions. Foundation members believe that, considering the phased rollout plan, the vulnerability poses almost no risk. However, following feedback from the developer community, the foundation is now planning to remove its own validator nodes to prevent them from voting to upgrade the network.

