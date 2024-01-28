copy link
create picture
more
Injective to Launch New Ecosystem DApp on Mainnet Next Week
Binance News
2024-01-28 01:26
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Injective has announced the launch of a new ecosystem DApp, which is set to be released on the mainnet next week. Users are advised to be cautious and avoid clicking on any false accounts and phishing links related to the 'Injective Launchpad' beta version in the comment section of the announcement, as they may pose a risk.
View full text