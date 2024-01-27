Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

CertiK Struggles with Scams Exploiting Its Brand for Fraudulent Activities

Binance News
2024-01-27 23:21
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, security firm CertiK, which specializes in comprehensive security for blockchains, smart contracts, and Web3, is facing challenges beyond its primary focus on auditing. Scammers are exploiting the CertiK brand to spread misinformation and defraud users. In a recent blog post, the company revealed that it is struggling against brand exploitation. One prevalent scam involves phishing sites falsely claiming to have undergone CertiK audits. Fraudulent certifications are used to deceive users into investing in schemes like Wixpool, a fraudulent crypto-mining site. CertiK actively reports such sites to hosting providers for takedown, safeguarding users from financial losses. Scammers also perpetrate exit scams by falsely claiming to be audited by CertiK, such as the Lymex scam, which resulted in approximately $300,000 in losses. CertiK emphasized the importance of verifying audit claims, as in the Lymex case, where no services were rendered due to failed KYC verification. The rise of social media has given scammers a platform to create fake profiles impersonating CertiK employees. Platforms like LinkedIn witness scammers brokering fake deals, presenting fraudulent investment opportunities, and even offering fake job positions. CertiK warns users to verify the legitimacy of interactions, citing an incident where a scammer on Telegram duped a project owner into transferring funds. Bad actors also target victims of investment fraud with recovery scams, offering to retrieve lost funds for an upfront fee. CertiK cautions users to be wary of such frauds, emphasizing that its genuine communication is through certik.com. Misinformation and bot activity on Twitter have wreaked havoc for several years, including until Elon Musk took over in October 2022. The subsequent rebranding to ‘X’ has done little to curb the scam bot activity that continues to be a major pain point. CertiK also revealed observing instances of brand misuse on X, ranging from harmless inquiries to outright scams. The report highlighted the use of bots interacting with posts related to CertiK’s services, clarifying that the project is not affiliated with these posts and does not endorse them.
View full text