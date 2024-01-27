Diablo III-Inspired Island Created in NFT Game Nifty Island

According to Decrypt, a pseudonymous AI game developer has created a Diablo III-inspired island in the recently launched NFT game Nifty Island. The creator, known as Dav, is a longtime fan of the Diablo franchise and was drawn to Nifty Island due to its ability to continuously expand creations. Nifty Island is a 3D social game where players can design islands, complete quests, and earn NFT rewards. The platform offers cross-chain integration, including Ethereum, Polygon, and Base. Dav's Diablo III-inspired island took over 20 hours to create and features an island footrace, a Capture the Flag game, and a Spy Hunt feature for users who prefer non-PvP modes. While copyright and intellectual property remain a concern in the gaming and generative AI industry, Dav emphasized that his project is more about recreating the vibe of Diablo III rather than copying Blizzard's intellectual property.

