NEAR Becomes Compatible With MetaMask Wallet

According to Foresight News, NEAR has become compatible with the Web3 wallet MetaMask, allowing users to create NEAR accounts, sign NEAR protocol transactions, and access many other features within the MetaMask wallet through NEAR Snap. Developed by HERE Wallet, led by Petr Volnov and Andrey Zhevlakov, and supported by Banyan Collective, NEAR Snap aims to enhance the user experience. As part of its ongoing development, the NEAR developer community plans to develop BOS components, which will enable wallet-like functionality through a range of different gateways. This feature will not only be available for NEAR Snaps but also for other wallets within the ecosystem.

