Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

BTC Price Bottom Signal Not Triggered Until Short-Term Holders' Unrealized Profit Margins Reach -10%

Binance News
2024-01-27 19:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, analysts at market intelligence platform CryptoQuant have stated that the BTC price bottoming signal will not be triggered until unrealized profit margins for short-term holders reach -10%. The report reveals that short-term holders' profit margins have approached zero, easing selling pressure, but the leading digital asset has yet to call a price bottom. BTC fell below $40,000 earlier this week for the first time since December 3, 2023, triggering roughly $230 million in short and long liquidations. The asset recorded its lowest price since the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved numerous spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) for listing on securities exchanges. Before BTC dropped below $40,000, the cryptocurrency had lost a significant portion of its post-ETF approval gains, plunging from roughly $49,000 to the $43,000 level. This left the crypto community anticipating a price bottom, as there will not be any rally until one takes place. The decline has also impacted miners, who have suffered an 87% decrease in fees. As of last week, short-term holders' unrealized profit margins hovered around 16%, and CryptoPotato reported two days ago that the figure may need to go below 0% before a bottom can be called and a rally expected. Although BTC has recovered slightly, CryptoQuant's analysts have set the margin at -10% as price support based on short-term holders' realized price, which is currently between $39,000 and $37,000. While BTC has been on a downward spiral, the holdings of spot Bitcoin ETFs in the U.S. have continued to rise. At the time of writing, the products held approximately 641,000 BTC, representing significant growth since their launch on January 11. Grayscale's GBTC holds the highest amount, 536,000 BTC, while the other nine funds have collectively amassed around 104,000 BTC. BlackRock's IBIT and Fidelity's FBTC are leading the new ETFs, with holdings sitting at 44,000 and 34,000, respectively. It is worth noting that GBTC held roughly 619,000 BTC before the product's conversion into a spot ETF was approved; however, constant outflows have diminished the stash.
View full text