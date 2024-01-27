Ava Labs Outlines Vryx Scaling Solution to Boost Avalanche's TPS

According to Foresight News, Ava Labs has outlined its scaling solution, Vryx, which aims to increase Avalanche's throughput to 100,000 transactions per second (TPS). The company is already implementing scaling methods and plans to establish benchmark tests in the coming weeks, with activation on the first HyperSDK testnet in the second quarter. HyperSDK is a framework for building high-performance blockchains with virtual machines, enabling them to offer smart contracts. Vryx will be used to support blockchains built using HyperSDK, also known as hyperchains. The core idea behind Vryx is to break down the various parts of the transaction process and have them run in a pipeline manner, meaning one transaction block may be being verified while the next block is already in development. This type of strategy has already been adopted by blockchain platforms such as Aptos and Sui.

