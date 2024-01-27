According to Decrypt, a recent study has found that daytime napping can improve brain function and health. The research, which surveyed 378,932 UK residents, was conducted using data from the UK Biobank and published in the journal Sleep Health. The study was co-authored by scientists from the University of the Republic in Montevideo, Uruguay; University College London; Massachusetts General Hospital; and Harvard Medical School. The researchers found that the size of the brain, which is known to decrease with age, can be positively affected by daytime napping. The study also analyzed the frequency of napping, highlighting that the length and timing of naps could affect cognitive function. Longevity experts and biohackers have emphasized the importance of adequate sleep in an increasingly stressful world, with billionaire biohacker Bryan Johnson prioritizing sleep above all else in his quest for immortality.

