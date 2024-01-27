copy link
Ripple Seeks Business Development Manager to Drive Crypto ETF Plans
2024-01-27 02:31
According to Foresight News, Ripple is reportedly searching for a Senior Business Development Manager in New York, with job requirements involving 'driving cryptocurrency-related ETF plans.' This move may suggest that the company is preparing to apply for an XRP ETF. Fox Business reporter Eleanor Terret states that a prerequisite for a spot XRP ETF is the existence of a futures ETF. The approval of a Bitcoin spot ETF was partly due to the US SEC's conclusion that the CME Bitcoin futures market was sufficient to provide monitoring against fraud and manipulation. If a futures XRP ETF can be launched, it would be a step in the right direction towards obtaining a spot ETF.
