Bitcoin Trader Profits $62.6 Million by Buying Low and Selling High
Binance News
2024-01-26 19:40
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, a Bitcoin trader with the address starting with 3EHeQx has made a profit of $62,617,366 by buying Bitcoin at relatively low prices and selling some of it at higher prices. The address currently still holds over 5,554 Bitcoins.
