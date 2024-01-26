BNB Greenfield Network Set for Hulunbeier Hard Fork

According to Foresight News, the BNB Greenfield Network is preparing for the Hulunbeier hard fork. The testnet hard fork is scheduled for February 1 at 15:00 Beijing time (block height 4,849,568), while the mainnet hard fork is planned for February 22 at 15:00 Beijing time (block height 4,653,883). Validators and service providers should complete the upgrade to the latest version before the hard fork, with validators using greenfield v1.3.0 and service providers using greenfield-storage-provider v1.3.0.

