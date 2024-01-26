copy link
Ethereum's Solidity Releases v0.8.24 Version With Support for Cancun Upgrade
2024-01-26 19:40
According to Foresight News, Ethereum's smart contract development language, Solidity, has released its v0.8.24 version. The latest version of the compiler will support the Cancun upgrade, including support for temporary storage (EIP-1153) and sharded blob transactions (EIP-4844).
