Yield Protocol Announces End of Official Support, Advises Users to Close Positions
Binance News
2024-01-26 19:39
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, fixed-rate lending protocol Yield Protocol has advised users to close their positions on the platform, as official support will end on January 31st. In October 2023, Yield Protocol announced that it would cease operations due to insufficient borrowing demand and regulatory requirements.
