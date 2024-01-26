Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT and USDC
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Bitcoin Miners Sell Reserves Ahead of Fourth Halving Event

Binance News
2024-01-26 18:58
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, a significant shift is occurring in the Bitcoin mining landscape as the fourth halving event approaches, set to reduce the supply subsidy of BTC from 6.25 BTC for every block to 3.125 BTC per one. With approximately just 82 days left, Bitcoin miners appear to be selling their reserves, according to the latest analysis by CryptoQuant. A notable reduction was observed in the Bitcoin reserves held by miners, coupled with a surge in BTC transfers to exchanges. Currently, the movement of Bitcoin from miners to exchanges is three times greater than the opposite flow. This pattern indicates a notable selling pressure originating from the mining community. The fact that the miners selling their reserves is being deemed as a strategic move by CryptoQuant’s analysis. Traditionally, miners tend to secure profits in anticipation of a halving event to cover operational expenses and prepare for future investments. The upcoming fourth halving, scheduled for April in the current cycle, is anticipated to follow a pattern observed in previous cycles. In last April, Bitcoin climbed all the way to $31,000. This historical trend suggests a high probability of a substantial surge post the fourth halving, potentially extending until April-August 2025 and surpassing the previous peak of $69,000. Notably, a key takeaway from Bitcoin’s price behavior indicates a consistent pattern around each halving. The leading crypto tends to exhibit a gradual ascent about a year before the halving, sustaining this upward trajectory for 12-16 months post-halving, ultimately reaching new highs before entering a bearish phase.
View full text