BlackRock iShares Bitcoin ETF Becomes First to Reach $2 Billion in AUM

According to CoinDesk, the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) reached $2 billion in assets under management (AUM) on Friday, becoming the first of the recently launched spot bitcoin products to achieve this milestone. This figure does not include Grayscale's GBTC, which had nearly $30 billion in AUM at the time of its conversion from a closed-end fund to a spot ETF. Investors added approximately $170 million to IBIT on Thursday, with the fund purchasing nearly 4,300 more bitcoin (BTC), bringing the total tokens held to 49,952. As the price of bitcoin rose well above the $40,000 level early Friday, this pushed the AUM to over $2 billion. Now with more than $2 billion in AUM, the fund ranks third in asset gathering among all of the over 600 ETFs launched in the past year, according to ETF Store president Nate Geraci, who believes IBIT could soon become the number one fund. The next fund likely to cross the $2 billion mark is Fidelity's Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (FBTC), which held just under 44,000 bitcoin as of January 25.

